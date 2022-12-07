Not Available

A person suddenly and unexpectedly disappears; no trace, no clues, nothing but the lingering mystery they leave behind. According to the FBI's National Crime Information Center, there are now 110,484 active missing persons cases in the U.S., 53% are juveniles under the age of 18. Most of us have heard of the high-profile cases, such as Natalee Holloway, Stacey Peterson, and Chandra Levy. But have you ever heard of Mae Catherine Rocker, Alexis Peterson or Thomas Jay Kerr? Probably not. They are just a few of the hundreds of thousands of people in this country who one day, simply Disappeared. Most missing person's stories have never been told...until now. Disappeared is an exciting series that investigates the disappearance of these victims, who are here one minute, gone the next. Each episode focuses on one victim's story, as told through the perspectives and actual voices of their closest friends and family and the investigators trying to solve the case. Through interviews with family, friends, police, and searchers, each episode recounts the actions, thoughts, circumstances and motivations that led to each person's disappearance. Experience the victim's final hours until they vanished. Watch interviews with experts, from psychologists to forensic specialists to psychics, who will offer new insights into what may have happened in each case, whether the person was a victim of foul play or a runaway. Disappeared will take you inside the world of the missing, where a person can vanish without a trace, investigators race against the clock to solve a mystery, and the victim's anguished family and friends are left to wonder what in the world could have happened.