Disappearing London is a British documentary television series that was broadcast on ITV London. In each episode, Madness frontman Suggs "searches out the people and places that give London its quirky appeal and charm, and discovers why they may not be around for much longer". Overall, there have been 2 series of 6 episodes each. Each episode lasts approximately 23 minutes. Both series were produced by Wavelength Films for ITV London, and series one was also produced in association with Sky Travel.