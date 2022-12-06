Disappearing London

Not Available

Madness lead singer Suggs takes viewers on a journey through London’s vanishing history, and celebrates the endangered buildings, open spaces and unsung treasures which give the city its character and charm, but which may not be around for very much longer. From the humble Italian coffee house or traditional Jewish bakery to the open air swimming pool or exotic Turkish bath, these hidden gems are every bit as important to the character and appeal of the city as its major landmarks. All too often we take them for granted, until it’s too late to save them from the threat of re-development or the wrecking ball.