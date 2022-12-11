Not Available

Disaster Decks

    Paul Lafrance, an accomplished and successful deck-builder, teams with a group of skilled carpenters to help homeowners rebuild their backyard disasters. Lafrance and his team set out to fix not only dilapidated decks but also the egos of those that own them. In each episode, a homeowner shares the story behind each disaster, learning from mistakes and being challenged by working with the team. In the end, the deck is saved and added to Lafrance's long list of backyard transformations.

