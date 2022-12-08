Not Available

What happens when an optimistic DIY-er attempts to build an outdoor oasis without the proper skill and know-how? A disastrous deck and a call to HGTV Canada’s resident deck expert. Rock star designer and carpenter Paul Lafrance (Decked Out, Canada’s Handyman Challenge) and his cutting edge crew rescue well-intentioned homeowners, and help them rebuild their outdoor spaces and their pride in Disaster Decks. In each episode Paul is called in to assess the damage of a backyard DIY project gone wrong. Paul gives each deck a prescription for salvation, then he and his crew get these outdoor spaces back on track. From demolition to rebuild Paul puts each homeowner to work, doling out instruction paired with his signature sense of humour.