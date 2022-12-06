Not Available

Disaster DIY is a show about Do-It-Yourselfer’s who have failed at their own home renovations and are in desperate need of some on-the-job training! Host and contractor Bryan Baeumler arrives to save a family from a reno disaster and teach the DIY-er how to fix his own mess. With his rapier wit and humorous brand of tough love, Bryan shows the DIY-er his or her mistakes, then teaches the safe and proper way to fix them. Family and friends of the DIY-er comment and join in to watch as Bryan takes the DIY-er from a handyman disaster to a hero.