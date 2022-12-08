Not Available

Discover Planet Ocean explores the Pacific coast of Baja California, some of the most beautiful regions of Mexico, and one of the most diverse marine ecosystems on the planet. Thirteen episodes guided by marine journalist Masakazu Nagata, explore coral reefs and UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the rock paintings at Pinata and the Vizaino Whale Sanctuary. Experience the daily workings of a typical fishing vilage, and witness a rich portrait of life above and beneath the waves.