From Caravaggio to Michelangelo, Tintoretto to Raphael, and Giotto to Van Dyck, discover the great masters of art with this absorbing series examining nine of the most influential figures from the golden age of European art spanning four centuries. An inspirational exploration of the lives, careers, influences and most famous works of nine of some of Europe's greatest artists; discover what shaped the art of the great masters, visit the landscapes which motivated them and see their masterpieces in exquisite detail.