Discoveries... America (State) 51 individual programs, consisting of one program for each state. We also have 10 regional collections and of course the entire 51 dvd collection. Producers Jim & Kelly Watt introduce you to real people and places that are the core of American character. From New York to California and every state in between and even Washington, D.C., you'll find exceptional photography, interesting subjects and people telling fascinating stories that document what the real America is all about. These programs full of historic treasures, cultural icons, natural wonders and portraits of Americans from coast to coast reveal the heart & spirit of the U.S. Discoveries... America experiences the unlimited variety of life in America...from cowboys to casinos, political history to parasailing, with National Parks and monuments, punctuated by everyday people doing interesting things.