Discovery Channel: China Rises

Take an in-depth look at life in the world's most populous nation and learn how monumental changes unfolding in the People's Republic could reshape our world. From an unkempt factory floor in Zhejiang Province to a red carpet premier at the Shanghai Film Festival to the transformation of Tiananmen Square into an Olympic beach volleyball court, this three hour documentary offers an intimate portrait of Earth's oldest civilization as it redresses itself and attempts to reclaim its place in the world order.