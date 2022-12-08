Not Available

Bharat Ek Khoj (The Discovery of India) is a 53-episode Indian historical drama based on the book The Discovery of India (1946) by Jawaharlal Nehru, that dramatically unfolds the 5000 year history of India from its beginnings to the coming of independence in 1947. The drama was directed, written and produced by Shyam Benegal with cinematographer V. K. Murthy in 1988 for state-owned Doordarshan. Benegal's regular script collaborator Shama Zaidi also co-wrote the script.[Source: Wikipedia.org]