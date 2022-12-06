Discovery Science Ultimate Olympics

Not Available

The Beijing Olympics will be China's coming-out party. China's rise up the Olympic medal table has been astounding and today she is second only to America. How has China achieved such success and what is she doing to claim first place at the Beijing Olympics? This programme goes behind closed doors to meet six Olympic hopefuls from four continents in gymnastics, swimming and track and field. Like gladiators, each athlete strives for victory and their weapon of choice is high-tech science.