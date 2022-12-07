Not Available

Most of the mathematics taught after elementary school is aimed at preparing students for one subject—calculus, which is the mathematics of how things grow and change continuously, like waves in the water or clouds in the sky. Discrete mathematics, on the other hand, deals with quantities that can be broken into neat little pieces, like pixels on a computer screen, the letters or numbers in a password, or directions on how to drive from one place to another. Discrete mathematics covers a wide range of subjects, and Professor Benjamin delves into three of its most important fields, presenting a generous selection of problems, proofs, and applications in Combinatorics, Number Theory and Graph Theory