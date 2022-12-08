Not Available

Personalities from the country's most-popular radio shows in major markets present their takes on pop culture, celebrity scandals and the news of the day. ``Dish Nation'' focuses on the comedic side of the breaking entertainment news format. Memorable moments from the radio shows come alive with animation, images and video footage from the radio studios. The featured radio personalities include New York's Scott Shannon and Todd Pettengill, Atlanta's Rickey Smiley, Detroit's Blaine Fowler and Allyson Martinek, Dallas' Kidd Kraddick and Los Angeles' DJ Laz.