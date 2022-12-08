Dishing Up Australia with Al Brown

Not Available

Join Al Brown, prize-winning New Zealand celebrity chef, bestselling food author (Stoked, Fish and Get Fresh), television presenter (Hunger for the Wild), as he 'dishes up Australia' during a 10-week culinary odyssey around Australia. Al touches down in some of Australia’s most loved and visited cities, checks in with the locals, visits his chef mates and then heads out by land and sea to source the very best of Australia, taking in Australia’s best sights on his journey. At the end of each show, Al sets about creating spectacular-tasting meals that showcase the best local produce against some of the most awe-inspiring landscapes on the planet.