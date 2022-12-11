Disney Animated Shorts

Not Available

Features all of the animated short films produced by Walt Disney and Walt Disney Animation Studios, from 1921 to the present. This includes films produced at the Laugh-O-Gram Studio which Disney founded in 1921 as well as the animation studio now owned by The Walt Disney Company, called the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio (1923), The Walt Disney Studio (1926), Walt Disney Productions (1929), Walt Disney Feature Animation (1986), and Walt Disney Animation Studios (2007), and includes all of the cartoons of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Humphrey the Bear and the Disney produced Oswald the Lucky Rabbit shorts.