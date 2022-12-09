Disney Channel Games 2008

Not Available

Disney Channel stars from around the globe come together to compete in the third annual Disney Channel Games. Representing 15 countries, the stars are divided into four teams -- Comets, Cyclones, Lightning and Inferno. A Team Captain is selected and each team competes in the action-packed, comedic games. Although the games are colorful, larger-than-life and great fun, the competition is real and the competitors are determined to win the Disney Channel Games Cup. Includes concert performances by pop sensations Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, The Cheetah Girls, Demi Lovato and Jordan Pruitt.