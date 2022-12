Not Available

Not surprisingly, the talent pool for Disney's 27th annual Christmas bash skews young, with slated performers Debby Ryan (Suite Life on Deck); 10-year-old soprano Jackie Evancho; Amber Riley (Glee); Selena Gomez (Wizards of Waverly Place); American Idol Lee DeWyze; and R&B star Sean Kingston. Also on the bill are Mariah Carey, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Darius Rucker and Dancing with the Stars cast members. Nick Cannon, Maria Menounos and the ubiquitous Ryan Seacrest are the hosts