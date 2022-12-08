Disneyland: Secrets, Stories and Magic

Not Available

On July 17, 1955, Walt Disney opened the gates to Disneyland, the beloved American icon that has become a cherished destination for generations. It was also the day Walt's 16-year dream came true. The centerpiece of this volume is a captivating and nostalgic film that takes you inside that dream. Rare archival footage, new interviews with key people and Walt's own words reveal how his innovative vision became a reality. Then relive the magic of the recently restored "People and Places: Disneyland, U.S.A.," presented in CinemaScope with a new 5.1 audio mix.