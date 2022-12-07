Disney's Fluppy Dogs

Not Available

The story of a band of adventurous, pastel coloured, cuddly, dog-like creatures who utilize a fluppy crystal key to open inter-dimensional doorways. They became lost between worlds while trying to find their way home. Finding themselves on Earth they enter the lives of 10-year-old Jamie & his slightly older teenage neighbour, Claire. The dogs were the intended prey of the evil miser Wagstaff. Fluppy Dogs was intended to be a pilot for the third Walt Disney Television animated series.