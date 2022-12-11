Disney's TailSpin

Not Available

TailSpin features beloved Jungle Book star Baloo the bear in his very own series. Happy-go-lucky pilot Baloo and his navigator Kit Cloudkicker are the intrepid flight crew for a cargo company owned by expert businesswomen Rebecca Cunningham. Throughout their travels, Baloo and Kit encounter familiar characters like the tree-swinging night club manager King Louie and corporate big shot Shere Khan. There excitement at every turn as our heroes face off against Don Karnage and his band of evil Air Pirates, with only Baloo's skills and Kit's wits to save them.