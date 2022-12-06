Not Available

In Distant Shores, a comedy-drama, Bill (Peter Davison) and his family are transported for six months to the remote island of Hildasay (population: 326). The mission: spending quality time together – whether they want to or not. A successful plastic surgeon, Bill (Peter Davison) has it all: a thriving practice in London, a beautiful home, a breathtakingly expensive new car – and a family he treats like old furniture. Now, he faces a stark choice: either get his priorities straight, or lose the only people in the world who love him enough to put up with him.