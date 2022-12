Not Available

Erma Erika has many followers on social media. She is described as an untalented actress and at the same time a Youtuber with an awful voice. Ika Natelia, on the other hand, has won a popular award and wants to be the best actress. Unfortunately, Ika Natelia is kind of undisciplined and at the same time drifts off falling in love with Shazwan. It became even more 'catastrophic' when Lola Kartika and Datuk Rona got involved in the commotion that hit their daughters.