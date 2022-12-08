Divas In Distress

Not Available

Former divas SEUNG YING HUNG (Liza Wang) and MIU SING HO (Gigi Wong) were initially colleagues under the same company, but for temporary superiority, the two end up fighting for 30 years and ruptures the relationship. If it wasn't for their teacher FUNG HAN MAN (King Sir) always in between them, they would basically cut off all relations. But the most satirical is HO's son CHIANG KA LONG (Chin Kar Lok) is in fact HUNG's son-in-law and HUNG's daughter lost her life from a miscarriage, which has left HUNG in deep sorrow. A wealthy girl HEUNG NAI HING (Eliza Sam) works as a reporter in the television station, suddenly appears by LONG's side and HO encourages her son to marry again to destroy HUNG. Meanwhile HUNG's son CHAK YAU SING (Him Law), who she had carefully raised to lead a successful life, unexpectedly falls in love with HO's renovation worker niece KWAI YI HEI (Mandy Wong). HUNG naturally self-destructs when she sees her son repeating history, becoming a clone of her daughter and LONG. CHAK and HEI's relationship triggers past hatred between HUNG and HO, while making it more complex at the same time. The two engage in a bitter and awful fight, leaving their children in a dilemma..