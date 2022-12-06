Divergence Eve

Not Available

With the discovery of Inflation Holes (something like wormholes) in the 24th century, humans can now travel the galaxy. At the space station "Watcher's Nest" is a relay point for ships equipped with Inlfation Drives. It is here that Misaki, a special ops trainee, is sent to battle the Ghoul. The Ghoul are a giant, alien race who are invading our universe from a parallel universe and their point of entry is the Inflation Hole at "Watcher's Nest". What are these Ghouls and why are they invading? What happened to Misaki on her trip to the station when she was attacked by a Ghoul? Will she and the members of her team be able to protect the station and the humans living on it with their special mecha units?