Divine Retribution is a TV drama series broadcast by ATV in Hong Kong on 11, September 2000. The series is supposed to be a sequel to TVB's 1992 series The Greed of Man, and was initially called, literally "Greed of Man 2000". Part of the reason for the name change was said to be due to legal rights disputes. While Douban reviews have suggested that the sequel to a TVB series being adopted by a rival channel ATV was actually not one of major controversy.