Ireland’s favourite newsreader, Anne Doyle returns to our TV screens this December with a brand new quiz show – Division. Division sees thirty-two strangers on a journey of survival where honesty and bravery are vital, but over confidence can wipe out every one of your teammates in an instant. It mixes reality and quiz, to win you must understand the dynamics of groups and have good general knowledge. The 32 contestants are divided into 2 groups – Red and Blue and placed into 2 cargo holds. Only one group will make it to the next round. The metal doors of the cargo holds are locked behind them and they must battle it out to choose a group leader to face Anne Doyle’s questions on the chosen topic on behalf of the team. The two nominated players leave the cargo holds and come forward for their first round of questions. One wrong answer can eliminate the whole team. The winning team divide for round 2! The sixteen remaining are divided into two groups of eight, the doors are locked and they are once again ready to play again. The same rules apply until we are down to just two players but only one will survive the divisions to conquer the game.