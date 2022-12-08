Not Available

The series is about three men aged between 35 and 45 who are in the middle of a divorce. They decide to temporarily live together. They share joys and sorrows, and a deeply rooted friendship grows. The story revolves around everything that a divorce entails: the strong emotions, the quarrels, the mourning, the doubts, the children, finances, rediscovering yourself, starting again, dealing with your ex and dating on your fortieth. But the series is also about a typical male friendship. Men who need but a few words to understand each other, who give each other space to be sad and who back each other up when they are vulnerable. But also men who are not afraid to tell each other the brutal truth.