Not Available

On top of waging wars on behalf of their clients, divorce lawyers Luo Li (Yao Chen) and Chi Hai Dong (Wu Xiu Bo) have major beef when it comes to their personal opinions on love and marriage: despite her profession, Li remains a hopeless romantic, while Hai Dong is the very definition of cynicism. But things get tricky when both colleagues discover they're new neighbors — will they object to their new relationship or will they find a way to settle their differences? So much for unwinding after work!