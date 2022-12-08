Not Available

Diya Aur Baati Hum is the story of Sandhya's struggles, who dreams of becoming an IPS officer. She dreams to break the boundaries of her confined existence of middle class values. The story is also about Sooraj, who is a self made man. Sooraj runs a famous sweet shop near his house. Sooraj and Sandhya get married under strained circumstances. Sandhya will not be able to finish her graduation. Soon she is part of the family she does not even know. This story is about Sandhya's struggle to fulfill her dream and a journey where she finds help from the most unlikely quarter - a husband who can make it possible.