DMX: Soul of a Man was a reality television series that recorded the daily life of African American rapper DMX, primarily aired on Black Entertainment Television. The show included various aspects of his personal and religious life. The theme song Lord Give Me A Sign is a single from his album "Year of the Dog...Again". The show featured DMX, Tashera Simmons,, Ali Samii, Jack Hudgins, Randy Acker, Swizz Beatz and his unexpected cowboy friend and neighbor Buddy Wood.