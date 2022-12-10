Not Available

DNA Dinners is a ground-breaking new series that explores the diverse heritages of 16 individuals as they discover their roots through DNA analysis and celebrate them through cooking. In each episode, engaging host Tyrone Edwards surprises one individual with the results of their DNA test. Alongside an expert chef, this person then explores their new background and creates a delicious dish that beautifully blends the unique flavours and ingredients of their two cultures. The meal is then shared with the individual's family at a party where they celebrate their newfound heritage.