DNA Family Secrets

Not Available

Over 26 million of us have taken a DNA test in the past decade. This growing popularity of genetic testing has created worldwide databases that allow us to ask questions previously impossible to answer about our families, ancestry and health. Stacey Dooley is meeting people across the UK who want to unlock mysteries hidden within their genetic code. Working with one of the UK’s leading geneticists, Professor Turi King, as well as genealogists, social workers and doctors, she uses the very latest DNA technology to reveal lost heritage, track down missing relatives and detect debilitating diseases before it is too late.