Not Available

After losing her fiancee, Youji, to a mountain climbing accident, Mai (Kylie Ireland) is determined to have his baby. With a determination of steel, she approaches his associates in genetic research for help. However, the cost for the project requires an enormous amount of money... To finance the project, Mai takes a very unique job - a DNA Hunter. It's their job to obtain semen samples for women who desire children by particular men - in any way necessary! (Talk about a job!) But before Mai will be accepted into this elite group, she must first undergo a test: pick a random stranger and obtain his semen. Can she do it? Will she be able to pass the test? Can she sleep with other men and become a DNA Hunter to keep her dream of having Youji's baby...?