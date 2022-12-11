Do S na Maina Kaichou-sama ga M Note ni Shihai Saremashita

Not Available

Student Council President Maina is a biracial, blond beauty who has a problem. There's a guy with a lecherous gaze who goes to her school. "Hi! I see you're raping my body yet again with your filthy eyes!" He's your basic, average boy, and he only cares about himself. He seems unassuming at first, but a fire burns in his loins. He also has a rich fantasy life. Maina tries to put Souta in his place with various punishments, but this only fans the flames of his lust. Then one day Souta finds a mysterious notebook, the M Note, that holds the power to make his fantasies a reality.