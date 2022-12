Not Available

Mnet is back with a brand new idol survival show! This time, the broadcasting station has partnered up with FNC Entertainment, featuring the 13 trainees of FNC's unique trainee group Neoz School! Very much like Mnet's 'Win: Who is Next', the show will consist of FNC's Neoz Band competing against the label's 1st ever dance group, to see which group will earn the prize of debut!