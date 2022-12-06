Not Available

The story of Dr. Benjamin Elliot, a New York staff doctor at Bellevue Hospital, who resigns his position and retreats to the backwoods of Southern Colorado. There, as the only physician, he seeks to help people with care and involvement which he was not able to do in New York. His new patients are spread over rugged terrain and his "house calls" were made by plane (piloted by Eldred) or in a four wheel drive truck. Mags was the widow of the area's former doctor and becomes Doc Elliot's assistant, and Barney is the owner of the general store.