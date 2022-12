Not Available

Dona Picucha (Fernanda Montenegro), a 85 year old lady, always make a lot of confusion. The series shows the life and confusions between her and her four children, Silvio (Marco Ricca), Elaine (Louise Cardoso), Fernando (Matheus Nachtergaele) and Susana (Mariana Lima). Always getting into troubles, Dona Picucha get away from all of them always bringing a a fun and exciting vision of life.