Doctor Finlay (1993)

Based on Cronin's novella entitled Country Doctor, the storylines centered on Dr. Finlay's general medical practice in the fictional Scottish town of Tannochbrae during the late 1920s. The main characters were Dr. Finlay, a junior partner in the practice, played by Bill Simpson, Dr. Cameron, the craggy senior partner, played by Andrew Cruickshank, and Janet, their unflappable housekeeper and receptionist at Arden House, played by Barbara Mullen. Dr. Finlay returned to television with the ITV series, Doctor Finlay, which featured David Rintoul as Dr. Finlay, Ian Bannen as Dr. Cameron, and Annette Crosbie as Janet. It later aired in the U.S. on PBS' Masterpiece Theatre.