Doctor Shameless is a hentai anime consisting of two episodes about Dr. Shinji.The original Japanese release consisted of two DVD's the first which released on May 25, 2003 and the second on September 9, 2003. It was released in the United States by Kitty Media on March 25, 2003. The work would go on to have a Spanish release by Llamentol and a German release by Trimax.