Specially filmed for BBC Three as a companion piece to Doctor Who, Doctor Who Confidential aims to give a taste of the excitement and the energy that surrounds the show. The programme includes behind-the-scenes filming and interviews with the cast, writers and production team as they bring our favourite Time Lord back to our screens. An abbreviated 15-minute version, concentrating on the production of the new series and without reference to the original show, is also broadcast on BBC Three as Doctor Who Confidential Cutdown.
