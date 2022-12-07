Doctors and Nurses

Not Available

Adrian Edmondson stars as Roy Glover, a self-destructing hero on a well-meaning mission to rid the Isle of Wight of all sprains, broken bones and illness. This comedy series centers on the hate-love relationship between two orthopaedic surgeons: Roy, who believes the NHS can be saved… More – if only everyone tried harder; and George Banatwala (Madhav Sharma), a technically gifted but compassionately challenged empire-builder with a keen interest in keeping the waiting lists as long as possible to enhance his private work. Roy is always making promises to patients that he can't fulfill; George constantly upsets them with his rudeness and insensitivity. They need each other's help to survive, but find it almost impossible to ask for it.