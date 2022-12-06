Doctor's Diary

Not Available

The protagonist is Dr. Gretchen Haase who causes turmoil not only in the surgical ward but also in the hearts of her colleagues. After a disastrous relationship Gretchen goes back to the house of her parents, a professor of surgery and a competent uber-mother. Gretchen's aim is to finally pursue her career and to forget men. She copes with professional adventures in a charming and unselfish manner - but her love-life soon becomes chaotic. Her new senior physician, Dr. Marc Meier, is not only the worst macho in the department, he also happens to be Gretchen's long-term teenage heartthrob. Or does the good-natured gynaecologist Dr. Mehdi Kaan maybe have the better cards? Gretchen Haase never presents herself as a goddess in a white overall, but she remains a very normal woman who pursues her career, yet always listens to her heart. And her heart does not always beat rationally. From the standpoint of an imperfect and witty protagonist the genre "Medical" becomes amusing family entertainment with addiction potential. Finally we have the proof: doctors are only human. They tell lies, fall in love and suffer. And for obesity and love sickness a cure has yet to be found.