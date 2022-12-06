Does God Exist

Not Available

John Clayton, once a prominent atheist and educator once went on 'safari' in the Bible for all the 'stupid' things he could find to end arguments with his wife. But surprised as he could be, he found scientific checkability, instead. These short video lectures transcend church tradition and scientific bias to show how science and religion *should* agree. When they don't, one of them is wrong. It's done in a casual environment, suitable for school-aged children as well as bringing the required equations along for the more advanced in the audience.