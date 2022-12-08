Does Someone Have to Go?

Not Available

The boardroom doors are blown open when employees receive a chance to make changes to a dysfunctional workplace. Frustrated bosses facing a variety of issues hand the reins over to their employees, who take a hard look at what is plaguing their company. For the first time, employees are in charge of considering strategies that could improve their workplace and are given the power to make tough decisions -- even firing co-workers, if necessary. To complete the goal of creating a better place to work, someone may have to go!