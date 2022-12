Not Available

When the heroes of Fukuoka return after shooting "HEROHOUSE" in Nokonoshima, they find out that Fukuoka has been occupied by an evil secret society that has acquired a mysterious power. Ogreman, the only one that didn't participate in the "HEROHOUSE" shooting, was injured by a young man named Tanaka Jiro and gives Jiro the mission of restoring peace in Fukuoka.