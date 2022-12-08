Not Available

Growing out of a single Yorkshire TV production in 1982 (screened in the series ITV Playhouse) and appearing as a one-series sitcom on the BBC six years later, Dogfood Dan And The Carmarthen Cowboy was a tale of two long-distance dogfood-carrying lorry drivers who, to the other's ignorance, are each having affairs with the other's wife. Although the men meet up on the road, exchange stories of their sexual escapades, and often talk to their wives about their travelling friend, the lies they spin and the false names they invent mean that neither the husbands nor the wives cotton on to the convoluted situation. Aubrey Owen likes to pass himself off as an MP, 'Aneurin', during his visits with Helen, while Dan claims he is carrying top secret 'abnormal' loads when pursuing the passionate Gwyneth. (Myfanwy in the 1982 version.)