Doggystyle

About the fight for being something, and become something, but especially about standing at the edge and discover that you forgot to be someone. About the fear of feeling indifferent, and the need to belong somewhere. We follow 21-year-old Asta, who "temporarily" returns to her parents' home in the countryside, after living in Copenhagen. That means a reunion, but also a whole new meeting, with family and friends, both new as well as old. The "hillbilly"s shows up in her life again and confronts the prejudices. The meeting with her hometown turns Asta's relationship with herself, her family, friends and especially love upside down. It forces her to take responsibility and challenges her to discover who and what is hiding behind the Instagram filter.