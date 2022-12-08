Dogs in the City

Not Available

In the city of New York, Justin Silver is known as a dog guru. This experienced dog trainer and owner of a pet care company creatively tackles dilemmas between canines and their owners, no matter who is at fault. Silver meets with clients who present a variety of situations that include lifestyle changes, domestic issues or relationship problems, and uses humor, compassion and occasionally, much-needed candor to to reach a resolution that satisfies all involved. By calmly and confidently dealing with problems, Silver believes all dogs can be trained to be excellent companions.