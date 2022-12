Not Available

“Dok Go Bin Is Updating” is a comedic story of a friendship between college student Ha Deok Ho and AI robot with a heart of gold Dok Go Bin. Ha Deok Ho is a freshmen who is kind and cute, but is unable to read the room at any time. Meanwhile, Dok Go Bin was supposed to be one of the greatest works in history with the perfect combination of hardware and software but was mysteriously released with the label of “Incomplete”.